Dow Jones slides as Apple sells off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200 points Friday, as Apple stock sold off below a key level in today’s stock market.

Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:

Among the Dow Jones leaders, tech titan Apple sold off 1.4%, while Microsoft moved down 0.9% Friday. Nike is tracing a new base, but is below a key technical level.

Tesla looked to snap a four-day win streak Friday, falling 0.8% in morning trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved down 0.65% Friday morning. The S&P 500 lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq traded down 1.15% in morning trade.

The Nasdaq threatened to snap a two-day win streak with moderate losses Friday. The S&P 500 continues to hold above support at its key 50-day line, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling further below its own 50-day line.