Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone 13 to start at 128GB of storage, iPhone 13 Pro models to offer up to 1TB

Just ahead of Apple’s annual iPhone event, Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed expected storage capacities for the iPhone 13 and up to 1TB for the iPhone 13 Pro lineups.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a research note with investment firm TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the iPhone 13 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, with no 64GB option for any models. Kuo added that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available with up to 1TB of storage, which would be the largest capacity ever offered for an iPhone. Apple’s event kicks off on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

