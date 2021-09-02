Apple Watch Series 7 production to ramp up by month end; new M1X MacBook Pro expected later this fall

According to DigiTimes, Apple suppliers are scheduled to ramp up Apple Watch Series 7 production starting at the end of September. In a separate report today, DigiTimes reports that the widely-anticipated 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an Apple Silicon M1X chip and a mini-LED display will launch in October or November.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Suppliers are scheduled to ramp up Apple Watch Series 7 production starting at the end of September. That timeframe could indeed reflect a short delay in production, as Nikkei Asia had reported that Apple Watch Series 7 mass production was originally slated to begin around mid-September.

It’s unclear if any production delay would affect launch timing of the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple has unveiled new Apple Watch models in September for five consecutive years, dating back to the Apple Watch Series 2 in 2016. Even with reported production delays, the Apple Watch Series 7 could still be announced in September as well, but pre-orders could face lengthier shipping estimates due to short supply.

The new MacBook Pro models are expected to have a new design with a flatter top and bottom, and several ports are expected to return, including an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a connector for a magnetic power cable.