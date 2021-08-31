Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ sets 2021 Apple Music record with 60 million first-day U.S. streams

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ studio album has set the 2021 Apple Music record with 60 million first-day U.S. streams.
Kanye West’s 10th studio album, Donda, pulled in over 60 million streams in the U.S. during its first 24 hours on Apple Music after its release Sunday, a source close to the situation tells Billboard, setting a new 2021 record for the streaming service.
Those numbers make Donda Apple Music’s third-most streamed album ever in the first 24 hours of release, and it set another record by topping Apple Music’s top albums charts in 152 countries in that time span.
MacDailyNews Note: J Cole’s 2018 album “KOD” holds the record for an Apple Music debut with 64.5 million streams, followed by Drake’s “Views,” which tallied around 63.5 million streams.
