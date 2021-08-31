Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ sets 2021 Apple Music record with 60 million first-day U.S. streams

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ studio album has set the 2021 Apple Music record with 60 million first-day U.S. streams.

Kanye West’s 10th studio album, Donda, pulled in over 60 million streams in the U.S. during its first 24 hours on Apple Music after its release Sunday, a source close to the situation tells Billboard, setting a new 2021 record for the streaming service.

Those numbers make Donda Apple Music’s third-most streamed album ever in the first 24 hours of release, and it set another record by topping Apple Music’s top albums charts in 152 countries in that time span.