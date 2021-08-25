Chinese Apple supplier Luxshare reports record revenues

Chinese Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry reported Tuesday record revenues and a large jump in profits for the first half of 2021, becoming the latest Chinese manufacturer to enjoy a boost to its business from supplying Apple.
The Guangdong-based company sometimes called “Little Foxconn,” which has been deepening its relationship with Apple and is assembling iPhones for the U.S. technology giant for the first time this year, said first-half revenue grew more than 30% from a year ago to 48.14 billion yuan ($7.42 billion). Net profit was up 22% to 3.08 billion yuan.
For more than a decade the iPhone assembly business had been dominated by Taiwanese groups Foxconn and Pegatron, but Apple has been expanding its relationships with Chinese suppliers. Apple now has more suppliers from China and Hong Kong than from Taiwan, Nikkei Asia has reported.
Luxshare began its relationship with Apple in 2013 by supplying connectors before becoming an assembler of AirPod headphones in 2017 and of Apple Watches in 2019. Luxshare will build up to 3% of the upcoming iPhone 13 series including the premium model that is expected to be called the iPhone 13 Pro.
MacDailyNews Take: Luxshare now has to prove it can meet Apple’s strict iPhone quality standards and requirements in quantity.
1 Comment
It’s amazing what a company can accomplish with a little forced labor. It’s 2021 and Apple supports and enables slave labor and ethic genocide while they preach to USA citizens about diversity and oppressed communities of color.
… one of the suppliers is in Xinjiang, the western region of China that consists predominately of the Uyghur Muslim population, which is native to the area. Other workers were shipped from Xinjiang to companies like Luxshare, which is one of Apple’s biggest Chinese suppliers,
https://www.businessinsider.com/apple-china-suppliers-uyghur-muslims-forced-labor-report-2021-5?op=1
https://www.aspi.org.au/report/uyghurs-sale
This report exposes a new phase in China’s social re-engineering campaign targeting minority citizens, revealing new evidence that some factories across China are using forced Uyghur labour under a state-sponsored labour transfer scheme that is tainting the global supply chain.
…. Since 2017, more than a million Uyghurs and members of other Turkic Muslim minorities have disappeared into a vast network of ‘re-education camps’ in the far west region of Xinjiang,10 in what some experts call a systematic, government-led program of cultural genocide.11 Inside the camps, detainees are subjected to political indoctrination, forced to renounce their religion and culture and, in some instances, reportedly subjected to torture.12 In the name of combating ‘religious extremism’,13 Chinese authorities have been actively remoulding the Muslim population in the image of China’s Han ethnic majority.