Apple’s iOS 15: A modest release with major features delayed

Apple’s iOS 15 will arrive with major features delayed as the company continues its lamentable tradition of delaying features from its next-generation operating system’s initial release. This year’s first victim is among the biggest: SharePlay, a feature for watching video, listening to music, and sharing your screen over FaceTime.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

While Apple has delayed new iOS features in the past, the news this year is that Apple is delaying the new iOS feature. SharePlay is the hallmark addition in iOS 15, an otherwise modest release. It received plenty of airtime at WWDC 2021 and sits at the top of both Apple’s press release and website for iOS 15. I hope it doesn’t take more than a few weeks for it to hit devices this fall. More concerning is that this is a trend. Both iOS 13 and iOS 14 saw some features postponed until follow-up releases, and iOS 15 might see more delays than just SharePlay. Take Universal Control. It will allow a user to control both a Mac and an iPad with a single device’s trackpad and keyboard. But it’s still nowhere to be found two months into the beta release cycle. That means it’s probably delayed. Also on track to miss the cut from iOS 15.0: a feature for handing over your data to a family member when you die and a new way to see what data third-party apps collect.

MacDailyNews Take: iOS 15 is still slated to deliver mass surveillance, so there’s that.

Beyond a handful of test devices, we will not be upgrading to iOS 15.

Electronic Frontier Foundation::