Netflix adds Spatial Audio support for iPad and iPhone apps

A Netflix spokesperson has confirmed to 9to5Mac that the company has started rolling out Spatial Audio support on iPhone and iPad on iOS 14. This enables an immersive experience using directional audio filters.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings the movie theater experience right to your AirPods Pro. By applying directional audio filters and subtly adjusting the frequencies each ear receives, spatial audio can place sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience. Using the gyroscope and accelerometer in your AirPods Pro and your iPhone, spatial audio tracks the motion of your head as well as your device, compares the motion data, and then remaps the sound field so that it stays anchored to your device even as your head moves.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The toggle for managing Spatial Audio is located in the Control Center. The spatial audio feature is exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Apple says that spatial audio is an immersive experience using directional audio filters to “play sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive sound experience.” This will put surround channels exactly in the right spot, even as you turn your head or move your device. iOS 15 takes Spatial Audio to the next level with a new Spatialize Stereo option, which simulates the Spatial Audio experience for non-Dolby Atmos content. This allows AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users to listen to pretty much any song or video. If you don’t get see Spatial Audio in the Netflix app, make sure you have the latest version from the App Store and continue checking over the coming weeks. The company says this will be a slow rollout.

MacDailyNews Note: Reminder, it might take awhile for Netflix’s Spatial Audio to percolate to you.