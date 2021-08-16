NordVPN now supports Apple Silicon Macs natively

The NordVPN version 6.6.1 for macOS is now live on the Mac App Store and it comes with native support for M1 Macs.

With NordVPN app for your Mac, you can privately surf the Web and secure your Wi-Fi connections against various cyber threats.

Elle Friberg for NordVPN:

To run on silicon Macs, apps aren’t required to implement native support as Apple has introduced Rosetta 2 – software that translates apps made for Intel so they can work on M1 Macs. Nevertheless, we reworked our app to ship the native version and seize the benefits of the new technology – especially as native apps tend to run more efficiently than translated ones. The NordVPN app for macOS is universal, meaning it can run natively on both architectures and there are no extra steps besides a regular update you need to take to continue enjoying the top-notch performance. So if you’re reading this blog post on your new shiny Apple silicon Mac, it’s time to update your NordVPN app! And what if you haven’t upgraded to a silicon Mac? Let us reassure you – the app continues to run at its best on Intel-based Macs.

MacDailyNews Take: Nowadays, anything you can do to boost your privacy online is a Good Thing™.