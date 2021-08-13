U.S. consumers suffered a ‘stunning loss of confidence’ in early August

The University of Michigan’s gauge of U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a “stunning loss of confidence” with a preliminary August reading of 70.2 from a final July reading of 81.2. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had expected an August reading of 81.3.
It is the lowest sentiment reading since December 2011, below any level in the beginning of the pandemic last year.
There have only been six larger drops in the index in the history of the survey.
According to the UMich report, a gauge of consumers’ views on current conditions tumbled 77.9 in August from 84.5 in the prior month, while a barometer of their expectations fell to 65.2 from 79 in July.
Household expectations of inflation over the next 5 years rose to 3% from 2.8% in July, economists said.
If consumers stop spending and avoid crowds, the outlook could darken quickly. Price gains seen this year are unlikely to unwind quickly, and this could result in stagflation – higher prices and a slumping economy.
MacDailyNews Take: Good times.
We now know that inflation results from all that deficit spending. — Ronald Reagan, February 5, 1981
The “stunning loss of confidence” is a result of 30% of Americans being dumb-asses and refusing the gifts of modern medicine, allowing an infectious disease pandemic that could be extinguished to keep circulating
You cannot “extinguish” COVID-19. That’s not how it works, bless your heart.
At this rate, we’ll have 5 million brand new illegal aliens – MANY OF WHOM HAVE COVID-19 AND ARE CURRENTLY BEING SHPPED AROUND THE COUNTRY WITHOUT BEING VACCINATED – in illegitimate Biden’s first 12-month reign of idiocy alone.
Something is fundamentally wrong when we have millions of American citizens and legal residents begging for jobs, and yet we are admitting thousands and thousands of immigrants a year with virtually no consideration to our employment needs or their employment skills. — Ronald Reagan
“But the simple truth is that we’ve lost control of our own borders, and no nation can do that and survive.” — Ronald Reagan
Sure, what do I know, I only work in pharma and medical devices, specifically in infection prevention. You be you, keyboard warrior. Please have a will and life insurance so your family doesn’t have to suffer the worst consequences of your poor risk assessment abilities.
You cannot “extinguish” COVID-19. That’s not how it works.
You should look for another line of work. I hear Walmart is looking for greeters.
Sounds like a poor one.
You’re well-done… uh… winnebago… uh… whatever.
Turns out that U.S. Presidential Elections purchased by Mark Zuckerberg have consequences.
AUGUST 2021: Hunter Biden videotaped naked with a naked hooker smoking crack in hotel room.
Hunter Biden is seen in new video telling a hooker that Russian drug dealers stole another of his laptops for blackmail while he was close to overdosing in a Las Vegas hotel room.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881213/Unearthed-video-shows-naked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-drug-dealers-stole-laptop.html#v-8752300791139091133
But, Trump was “compromised” by the Russians.
Democrats are liars and scumbags.
Fake elections have real consequences.
Prices up = consumers’ consumption slows = economy shrinks = downward cycle = difficult to pull out of cycle