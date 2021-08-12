Cybersecurity CEO recovers stolen electric scooter thanks to Apple AirTags

1 Comment

Cybersecurity CEO Dan Guido, who’s located in Brooklyn, New York, hid two Apple AirTags inside his black electric scooter, concealed with black duct tape, just in case it was stolen. Smart idea!

Dan Guido shows where he hid an Apple AirTag in his electric scooter. (Photo: @dguido via Twitter)
Dan Guido shows where he hid an Apple AirTag in his electric scooter. (Photo: @dguido via Twitter)

Apple’s AirTag is a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption.

The Washington Post bemoans that Apple's AirTags may be used for stalking
Apple’s AirTag

Meara Isenberg for CNET:

Guido works at the New York City-based Trail of Bits, a cybersecurity research and consulting firm that serves clients in the defense, tech, finance and blockchain industries. He chronicled his hunt for the scooter in a series of tweets Monday, sharing both the challenges and successes of his wild journey.

“My scooter was stolen last week,” Guido tweeted. “Unknown to the thief, I hid two Airtags inside it. I was able to use the Apple Find My network and UWB direction finding to recover the scooter today.”

At the end of his thread, Guido left tips for AirTag users, so they too can be prepared in case someone decides to snatch their Bluetooth-equipped belongings.

MacDailyNews Take: Finding a stolen electric scooter is yet another success story for Apple’s AirTags!

1 Comment

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,