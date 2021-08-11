What’s new in Apple’s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 5

Apple today released iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 5 builds to developers, introducing additional tweaks to the new operating system that’s launching within weeks.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

As we get further into the beta testing process, the changes that are introduced are getting smaller as Apple begins to finalize its design plans for the update. Today’s beta focuses on small changes and refinements to iOS and iPadOS 15 features.

In ‌iPadOS 15‌, today’s beta changes the shading of the tab interface in Safari in an effort to make it more clear which tab is the active tab.

In the Settings app under Home Screen & Dock, there’s now an option on the iPad to use large icons. With the feature enabled, icons take up more space on the screen so there’s less empty area, and it’s also easier to tap on the app icon that you need.

When turning off the iPhone, there’s now a tappable warning that the ‌iPhone‌ will remain findable after it’s turned off. If you tap on it, there’s an option to “Temporarily Turn Off Finding.”