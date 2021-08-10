Apple drops lawsuit against security tool-maker Corellium

According to court records, Apple on Tuesday settled its U.S. federal lawsuit against Corellium, the maker of tools that allow security researchers to find software flaws in iPhones.

Reed Albergotti for The Washington Post:

The case, which became a lightning rod in the security industry, had been scheduled to go to trial in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in federal court on Aug. 16. Apple filed suit against the Florida company in 2019 to shut down its “virtualized” iPhone business, which allows researchers to test iPhone software on computers, instead of on actual iPhone devices.

The terms of the settlement were confidential. An email from the Corellium sales team confirmed the company was still selling its virtual iOS devices.

“If the decision in the upcoming trial had gone badly, it could have cast a shadow on the security industry,” said Kurt Opsahl, deputy executive director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an internet advocacy organization. “Security research is vital to protection computers on which we all depend.”

In June, the EFF published a letter calling on technology companies like Apple to stop using the DMCA to hinder security research. In addition to the EFF, 22 companies signed on to support for the letter.