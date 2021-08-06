Apple assemblers in China scramble for workers ahead of iPhone 13 launch

Apple assemblers in China are scrambling for workers ahead of iPhone 13 launch. Foxconn is dangling hiring bonuses and Lens Technology and Luxshare Precision have rolled out similar incentives. Apple is targeting to ship 130 to 150 million new iPhones in the second half of 2021, according to one analyst.

Apple suppliers in China, including the world’s largest iPhone factory, are raising their starter bonuses amid stiff competition for the shrinking pool of young people willing to do manufacturing jobs, as production ramps up on new models expected to launch in September.

Foxconn Technology Group’s factory in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, which produces an estimated 80 per cent of the world’s iPhones, has raised the bonus for new hires to another record-high of 10,200 yuan (US$1,578) if they stay for at least 90 days upon enrollment in its integrated Digital Product Business Group (iDPBG), which assembles iPhones.

The offer came just two weeks after it raised the reward amount to 10,000 yuan on July 23.

Foxconn is not the only Apple supplier in China that is scrambling for new workers. Lens Technology, which supplies Apple with touch screens, and Luxshare Precision, have rolled out similar hiring incentives.