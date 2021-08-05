iTunes Match users hit with widespread issues

Apple’s iTunes Match gives you access to all of your music on all of your devices, even songs that you’ve imported from other sources such as CDs. Or, rather, that’s how it’s supposed to work. Unfortunately, iTunes Match users have been hit with widespread issues.

Note that tf you have an Apple Music membership, you get all of the benefits of iTunes Match.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

iTunes Match is officially part of an Apple Music subscription and is there known as ‌iCloud‌ Music Library. Over the last few weeks, an increasing number of users have taken to Twitter, the Apple Support Forums, and Reddit to note that the service has essentially stopped working. Users reports that iTunes Match is stuck in a constant loop of uploading songs or “Matching your music with songs in the iTunes Store.” The issue has become so widespread across Twitter that users have created an “iTunesMatchBroken” hashtag. A large reason for users’ frustration is the silence from Apple on the issue… For the last week, Apple has refused to respond to comment on the situation, including whether the service is in the process of being shut down.

MacDailyNews Take: Check out #iTunesMatchBroken via Twitter for more info.