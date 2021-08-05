In a report about J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Lesley Goldberg lets slip the news that Apple TV+’s first canceled series is “Little Voice.”

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, “Little Voice” explored the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s. Sara Bareilles (“Waitress”) provided original music for this series.

Produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Trek,” “Lost”), Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson (“I Am Sam,” “Stepmom,” “Corrina, Corrina”) and Ben Stephenson (“Westworld”) were executive producers.

Lesley Goldberg for The Hollywood Reporter:

Bad Robot also exec produced Apple’s Little Voice, which sources tell THR has been canceled after one season.

MacDailyNews Take: A dubious distinction, but hardly shocking. This is “TV,” so there will be many more cancelations to come and they will greatly outnumber the blockbuster hits.