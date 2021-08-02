Medical autonomy app Unjected banned by Apple over ‘misinformation’

A new social app, Unjected, designed as a community for the unvaccinated is has been pulled from the App Store by Apple over “misinformation” regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
Unjected, started by two women from Hawaii, bills itself as a community for “like-minded people that support medical autonomy and free speech.” The app allows users to make a profile, match and message with other members. It launched in May shortly after the largest online dating sites, including Match Group’s Tinder and Bumble Inc., introduced perks to encourage users to get vaccinated. Sometimes dubbed the “Tinder for anti-vaxxers,” Unjected has since racked up 18,000 downloadss, according to Apptopia…
Though the platform began as a site for dating and friendships, it recently rolled out a social feed. A routine update to the app triggered a review by Google Play that found it hadn’t sufficiently policed user-generated content for misinformation. In emails to Unjected, Google flagged posts that included claims of vaccines being “experimental mRNA gene modifiers,” “bioweapons” and “nano-technology microchips” used to link people to the 5G network. Google told Unjected on July 16 it had two weeks to remove the posts from its app store or get booted off.
Apple removed the app from its App Store after being contacted by Bloomberg News. In an email to Unjected, Apple said the app “inappropriately refers to the Covid-19 pandemic in its concept or theme.” Apple requires all apps related to Covid-19 provide credible health and safety information and only come from recognized entities including government organizations, health-focused non-profits and medical or educational institutions.
MacDailyNews Take: Unjected’s website is: https://www.unjected.com
By the way, there are an uncountable numbers of posts on Twitter that call COVID-19 vaccines “experimental gene modifiers,” “nano-technology microchips,” “bioweapons,” and the like.
Interestingly, the Twitter app remains available on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.
45 Comments
Apple is acting against the right for free speech .
Presupposing that by “right for free speech,“ you are referring to the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America, Apple has no legal obligation to comply with the First Amendment since it is not a governmental entity.
Even if Apple were construed to be a governmental entity, I would argue the First Amendment has not been violated here. The United States Supreme Court has made clear in its rulings that there are limits to free speech. Language that incites violence or jeopardizes the public health, safety or welfare, can be limited by governmental entities. This misinformation regarding a life-saving vaccine, in my opinion, equates to speech that jeopardizes public health and welfare.
“This misinformation regarding a life-saving vaccine, …”
Tell that to the 11,000 dead and over 550,000 that have had adverse effects, many of whom suffer long-term and even permanent life-altering effects… in the US alone… (MANY more in Europe and beyond).
And these numbers only represent a fraction of the cases since it is a voluntary reporting system, the these cases are grossly under-reported, often due to dismissal and denying of causal symptoms…
And now reports are showing that in some cases (Israel) the vast majority of new cases are among the vaccinated, and in one California county, the death rate is 6 TIMES higher among the vaccinated vs the unvaccinated.
What is “life-saving” about all that? How many need to suffer to keep the rest “safe”?
Tell that to the millions who are NOT dead because they had the good sense to get the vaccine, and not listen to garbage like yours.
You wouldn’t know good sense if it landed on your empty head from space.
How has that not been pulled from Youtube yet?
the math doesn’t add up ron for the risks. in the USA there have been about 34mil positive cases of those 500k have died (less than 2%). there are over 310bil USA citizens in the USA using this number the numbers of deaths equates to less than .001 of 1%. if you decided to get it i hope it works out for you. please note the pfizer vaccine is being studied and it looks like it is only effective at full strength for only four months. the side effects of these vaccines was not tested enough on people with conditions and it is begginkng to show in the numbers. just for the record i got moderna, some in my family got pfizer and nobody go j&j
JC,
The following misinformation in your post shows why Apple acted and MDN should:
The United States has 330 million people not 310 billion.
There have been 613,200 Covid deaths, not 500k.
The per capita death toll is thus 0.185%, not less than 0.001%
There have been 35 million cases, not 34.
The gross mortality rate is thus 1.75%. That is for the US; the worldwide rate is 3.6%, but that may be either an artifact of less testing or a reflection of greater resources in the US health system. Those resources are not inexhaustible.
Although you ignore it, almost 6 million Americans were sick enough to require hospitalization. Currently, the Austin Metropolitan Region has less than ten available ICU beds for well over 2 million people in 13 counties (who are continuing to have auto accidents and heart attacks, besides avoidable Covid-19 cases). Many of the survivors have serious ongoing health issues that also require care.
For comparison, the 10-year average of about 28,645,000 flu cases per year has a 1.6% hospitalization rate and a 0.13% mortality rate. CV19 is currently about 14 times more deadly with a 20% overall hospitalization rate.
If that 1.75% case mortality rate continued uncontrolled for the 295 million Americans who have not already been infected, that would be an additional 5 million dead, even assuming 0 deaths from a second infection.
However, we do have a vaccine. More than 339 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through July 19, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 6,207 reports of death (0.0018%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. (11,000 is a number that Gateway Pundit plucked out of thin air.) Given that the age group that has been vaccinated skews older, it is not surprising that so many have died of other causes. There is no data at all on how many deaths—if any—were caused by the vaccine, but it appears very, very low
But even if every one of those 6207 were caused by the virus, would you rather face a 0.0018% risk from vaccination or a 0.185% risk of dying from a coronavirus infection? Only a complete idiot would increase his chances of death by over a hundred times when there was an easy free alternative.
Of course, only a complete idiot would see this as a “liberal” versus “conservative” political issue in the first place.
You are a loser who’s on the losing side of history. You hate freedom. You support centralized leftist establishment corrupt authoritarianism.
You are fearful, not brave.
This is still the home of the brave, not the fearful. Twitter is the home of the fearful, not the brave.
You are afraid of the common cold. You and your ideas are weak, therefore, you will lose in the end.
🤣🤣🤣
It’s not a legal issue.
It is a business decision, and they are indeed stifling free speech.
Whether you agree with it, whether it us legally protected, whether it is accurate are not the issue.
Where’ve you been?
Apple is simply blocking the spread of misinformation. It is now time for Apple to jettison Fox News App from App Store.
Country Joe sounds like City Lib to me.
“If you allow the government to break the law because of an emergency, they will always create an emergency to break the law.” – Alex Lains
“Get off your freaking ass, and fight for your country!”
I guess “My body, my decision” is only for killing babies
Yoiu have every right to get sick and possibly die, Others have every right to exclude you. You don’t have the right to act as a mutation factory or to spread it.
If I am dead, how do I act as a mutation factory? You are vaccinated, can’t you spread covid, too? Isn’t that why YOU are supposed to be wearing a mask? You are vaccinated, but YOU can spread it! So, if you want to be safe, get vaccinated, put a mask on and stay home. All the stupid unvaccinated unmasked people running around are going to die from delta. ALL of them. Meanwhile, you are safe at home. Problem solved.
You are acting as a mutation factory if you are among the 98% of infected people who survive. You will be acting as a mutation factory if you are among the 20% of infected people who spend days or weeks in a hospital full of vulnerable sick people and essential health workers. If you die, you are acting as a mutation factory for the average four weeks or so between your initial infection and your death, two weeks of which you will likely spend in a hospital. We already have a variant that spreads from 2 to 5 times faster than the original (the difference between 8 cases after three generations and up to 729 cases after three generations). We do not need people out there needlessly breeding something even worse.
I do not have the choice of staying home. I have to go get food. If I worked in a hospital or grocery store, I would have to go to work. I live in a state where public facilities (and even many private businesses) are legally required to admit unmasked and unvaccinated individuals who are not inclined to keep their distance. I am vaccinated and can wear a mask, but that is not perfect protection against the mutation factories walking among us.
Besides, why should the responsible majority of Americans be placed on house arrest just so that a selfish minority can avoid a minor inconvenience?
“You are acting as a mutation factory if you are among the 98% of infected people who survive.”
What 98% survive? Are you sure? I’m disappointed in you, TXy. Check your numbers again!
“We already have a variant that spreads from 2 to 5 times faster than the original (the difference between 8 cases after three generations and up to 729 cases after three generations).”
You forgot the part about delta being more dangerous, not just spreading faster. TXy, you gotta porn it up, or your message won’t get through to the selfish and uneducated.
The actual figure in the latest data is 98.25% of those who have tested positive. The survival rate is, of course, much lower than that it you count only those who show symptoms. Similarly, the hospitalization rate is about 20% among those who test positive, but much higher among those who show symptoms.
The initial strain of the virus had a multiplication rate (R0) about the same as seasonal flu, spreading at the rate of 1, 2, 4, 8 in about 30 days. The Delta variant has an R0 about the same as chickenpox, spreading (in the worst case) at the rate of 1, 9, 81, 729. If you apply the current hospitalization rate to that, a single case today could put 150 in the hospital by September. To repeat, the 13 counties around Austin already have fewer than 10 ICU beds available.
As you point out, the Delta variant also seems to cause more serious illness among those who are infected, so the 20% hospitalization and 1.75% mortality rates may be about to go up, on top of the rising case rates. I didn’t mention that because most of the evidence currently is anecdotal, rather than statistical.
A preliminary study of the outbreak following July 4 in Provincetown, MA also suggests that vaccinated persons who become infected with Delta (the vaccine seems to be about 93% effective against the original and 70% against Delta) are much less likely to become symptomatic, hospitalized, or dead, but may be just as infectious as those who were not fully vaccinated (another reason for even those who are vaccinated to observe masking and distancing protocols).
The only people who regard Delta as “porn” are necrophiliac members of the Death Cult that has been minimizing this threat since the very beginning. How many bodies a day does it take for you get your rocks off?
Yes, I marked all the times that Pelosi did NOT arrest Nadler and herself for being maskless in the People’s House. Shame on her for a) breaking her own ridiculous and fake policy that she’d LOVE to push on you, too and b) for not arresting herself (and Naddy).
I also marked down Bowser’s unmasked attendance at a wedding party against her own mask policy for DC.
These wacko hypocrites are partially responsible for vaccination hesitation.
Oops! My bad! Bowser Unmasked Mayor attended the party BEFORE her laughable mask mandate went into affect. A few hours before because, you know, new data and new analysis just came in showing the delta situation had suddenly and unexpectedly taken a turn for the worse. Everybody… masks on! Possible lockdowns to return. Close the schools. Oh.. I forgot, they are already closed.
Well, I apologize for my Bowser calendar error. Errors do happen. When they do, we just… adjust and… follow the science. Don’t worry, TXy, I will keep my calendar handy for the next commie hypocritical theatrical covid act! There should be another one any minute now. I’m sure there will be many more until after the midterms next year. Gotta keep the excitement, misdirection, fear, dripping pandemic porn and misinformation going until then (or longer).
Yeah, so why should the majority of Americans be placed under house arrest while those who put us under house arrest show us that there is no reason to be under house arrest? Seems for us, delta is the end of the world. But, for our communist leaders, it is just a minor inconvenience.
PS Are we allowed to say ‘m-ndate’? Has that word been banned? It sound kinda male and date rapey.
“I do not have the choice of staying home. I have to go get food. If I worked in a hospital or grocery store, I would have to go to work.”
Quit or change your job. Isn’t that the message democrats are pushing on the evil unvaccinated? Doesn’t it work both ways?
“I live in a state where public facilities (and even many private businesses) are legally required to admit unmasked and unvaccinated individuals who are not inclined to keep their distance.”
Move. People do that all the time.
“I am vaccinated and can wear a mask, but that is not perfect protection against the mutation factories walking among us.”
Perfect protection? What is that? You must be a member of a teachers union.
If you want perfect protection, don’t go to DC. 21 homicides in July compared to 8 covid deaths. I’m glad everyone in DC has their mask on (except the mayor, of course).
These are the “leaders” that we are supposed to follow? Hahahahaha! Do you have to ask why nobody listens to them? Hahahaha!
So, according to CNN (which is the porniest of the all), 999.99% of fully vaccinated Americans have not died from covid (breakthrough case). Hmmm… that IS scary. Probably should put a mask on and shut things down.
Q: How much credibility does the CDC have?
A: 0.0001% credibility
Strangely, that is the same chance of death by covid for those fully vaccinated.
Q: How much credibility does this fake administration have?
A: I’m not sure, but it is probably less than 0.0001%
I’m not a democrat, so I gotta go now. Got to put my mask on and get ready for lockdown (and homeschooling for the next three or ten years). Bye!
I do not want “perfect protection.” I want the highest degree of protection that is practically possible. What I actually said is that a mask does not provide perfect protection against the people who insist on standing right next to me in the grocery store when they are not masked or vaccinated. Which it doesn’t. It would provide a much higher degree of protection if those individuals would get out of my face, wear a mask, get vaccinated, or all three. That’s all I’m asking—to face only unavoidable threats, not a totally unnecessary one.
To repeat my question, why in God’s Name should the majority of Americans who are following best practices to avoid death or permanent disability for themselves and their families lock themselves inside, change jobs, or move to another state so that a minority can do whatever they please to avoid a minor inconvenience, no matter how much it endangers the public?
Update… Don’t go to Chicago for perfect protection. 461 shootings in July.
Whew, good thing Lightfoot’s friend Fox is Light on crime! Defund the police and don’t prosecute criminals! But, remember to wear a mask or risk jail! Yes, DA will prosecute for mask violation. At least Fox is doing something (useless).
Love those democrat socialists (many funded by Soros)!
Maybe we’ll all get lucky and you’ll contract COVID-19 and, hopefully, have at least 2.9 comorbidities and are over the age of 75 – or even better yet, in a New York State nursing home under the “care” of one of Mario Cuomo’s retarded offspring. Then we won’t have to bother scrolling past your insipid sheeplike illogical stupidity any longer.
According to the Florida Hospital Association, more than half the hospitalizations in the state are between 25 and 55. At one hospital in Jacksonville, the average age is 42. Florida has averaged 1525 adult hospitalizations and 35 pediatric admissions for Covid-19 in the last week. But why let the truth get in the way of a good story?
Didn’t it get changed to “my body, Your decision”?
Some countries still aren’t populated mostly by sheep:
Canadian patriot has had enough: ‘Your jails aren’t big enough to hold millions of us!’
Patriots in Nice yesterday demonstrate against vaccine mandates:
Apple should either ban all covid related stuff or none. You can’t side with liberals only or conservative views only. Big tech including Apple, has only been siding with liberals and liberal agendas. Thus taking a side with liberals and censoring conservatives. This is not fair nor supports free speech. Censoring is communist tactics to block out dissenting views.
Also big tech is acting like an arm of the government since, the Biden admin are telling them who to censor. Therefore, it is a violation of first amendment rights.
No! You can side with the facts.
Science is apolitical. People are political.
If alternate iOS stores were not blocked by Apple, the morons could freely assemble elsewhere.
Funny. I’ve never seen science paid by government using apolitical dollars!
If alternate iOS stores were allowed by Apple, there would be alternate sources of enlightenment and less morons posting about assembly elsewhere.
Water flows downhill unless acted on by a force no matter what your business oriented opinion says. The virus will do what it does and also doesn’t care about anyone’s opinion.
It is fairly clear to see that this reaction to a global crisis has not been one of the so called super powers putting differences aside and getting together on the same page. Stay looney tuned for more pass on pass ports or naked people (except for their masks) with placards protesting that freedom of speech is stifled by having to wear clothes. Eventually they might stagger on the one simple taking total control solution to all of this brouhaha. If you don’t have the vaccine, you can’t buy lotto tickets.
This pandemic is just a slap across the wrist, and it’s doing a wonderful job illustrating which countries really have it together. Stay tuned, there is more to come.
Hint: It ain’t the flu!
Steve Job’s Apple is doing what Steve Job’s Apple would never do!
You are probably right. Steve Jobs tried to treat pancreatic cancer with folk medicine. Prior to his discovery that doing so would kill him, he might well have provided shamans and herbal remedy salesmen the same credibility concerning SARS-CoV-2 as actual doctors with experience and expertise in epidemiology and virology.
That is not necessarily a good example for Steve Jobs’ Apple to follow.
“…he might well have provided shamans and herbal remedy salesmen the same credibility concerning SARS-CoV-2 as actual doctors with experience and expertise in epidemiology and virology.”
Wait, wasn’t it the science and actual doctors with experience and expertise in epidemiology and virology that got us into this situation in the first place?!
No.
Even if they had, they would still be the most qualified to guide us out of this situation.
A life consisting of polluting the MDN comments with lies, distortions and propaganda, God have mercy on your soul.
That is exactly what you are doing
Let’s follow the fake science…
Masks don’t work
Wear a mask
Two weeks to flatten the curve
Two months (years?) to flatten the curve
Wear two masks
Get vaccinated
You don’t need to wear a mask
Wear a mask
Sunday, CDC Walensky says we only need two weeks to stop Delta
Only 15 months (of misdirection until ’22 midterms) to flatten the curve
So, to stop delta, let’s repeat all the things that didn’t work the first time? Sure, I trust the CDC and this (fake) administration. Yep!
“Apple requires all apps related to Covid-19 provide credible health and safety information and only come from recognized entities including government organizations, health-focused non-profits and medical or educational institutions.”
Riiiiiiiiiiight. Just like John Brennan and James Clapper testified one way under oath during a Congressional hearing about Russia collusion and another deceitful way on CNN! Like government organizations, health-focused non-profits and medical or educational institutions never lied, misled or gave partial, incomplete and frivilous information to anyone. I wouldn’t trust ANY of these entities with what they say publicly. Nor the mainstream media in what they report. No, subpeona their phones and laptops to see what they are saying privately in emails and DM’s and to who, in order to get to the truth!
Now, these woke Clown World run Big Tech companies are determining what’s valid. Idiots. How can Social Media silence the voices of doctors disagreeing with what Big Tech deems as correct. Hell, Social Media deletes posts deriving from these so called recognized entities, like the CDC or the Developer of mRNA (“May 31, 2021 — One of the pioneers of mRNA technology – Luigi Warren’s Twitter account, has been suspended for now.”) (“Single most qualified’ mRNA expert speaks about vaccine risks after he says YouTube banned his video”).
How ridiculous do these actions by Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and even Apple make Apple look? It makes Apple look like an organization run by a collection of morons on a fool’s errand!