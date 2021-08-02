Medical autonomy app Unjected banned by Apple over ‘misinformation’

A new social app, Unjected, designed as a community for the unvaccinated is has been pulled from the App Store by Apple over “misinformation” regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

Jackie Davalos for Bloomberg:

Unjected, started by two women from Hawaii, bills itself as a community for “like-minded people that support medical autonomy and free speech.” The app allows users to make a profile, match and message with other members. It launched in May shortly after the largest online dating sites, including Match Group’s Tinder and Bumble Inc., introduced perks to encourage users to get vaccinated. Sometimes dubbed the “Tinder for anti-vaxxers,” Unjected has since racked up 18,000 downloadss, according to Apptopia…

Though the platform began as a site for dating and friendships, it recently rolled out a social feed. A routine update to the app triggered a review by Google Play that found it hadn’t sufficiently policed user-generated content for misinformation. In emails to Unjected, Google flagged posts that included claims of vaccines being “experimental mRNA gene modifiers,” “bioweapons” and “nano-technology microchips” used to link people to the 5G network. Google told Unjected on July 16 it had two weeks to remove the posts from its app store or get booted off.

Apple removed the app from its App Store after being contacted by Bloomberg News. In an email to Unjected, Apple said the app “inappropriately refers to the Covid-19 pandemic in its concept or theme.” Apple requires all apps related to Covid-19 provide credible health and safety information and only come from recognized entities including government organizations, health-focused non-profits and medical or educational institutions.