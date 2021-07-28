Facebook explores integrating Oculus workout data with Apple Health

According to code discovered in the Oculus iOS app, Facebook is exploring the idea of allowing users to synchronize workout data from Oculus virtual-reality headsets with Apple’s Health app.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The feature would allow a user of the Oculus Move workout system to add data — like the number of calories burned — to the iPhone Health app. Code hidden in the Oculus app also references the ability to view Oculus workout data on the Oculus VR headset that was previously saved to the Apple Health app.

Facebook using Apple’s Health platform would represent the latest tie between the two tech giants, which have been partners and rivals over the years. The code in the Oculus app doesn’t mean that a launch is guaranteed or imminent, but it does indicate that it is a feature being explored inside the social-networking giant.

Since launching in 2014, the Apple Health app has been able to store fitness and workout data from several third-party devices, including smart scales, blood-pressure checkers, sleep monitors and thermometers, as well as third-party workout apps. It’s also able to collect workout data from an Apple Watch or directly from an iPhone.