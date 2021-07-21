Apple releases first AirPods Pro firmware beta for developers

Apple today has officially released the first version of beta firmware for AirPods Pro users. The new beta enables features such as Spatial Audio for FaceTime as well as Ambient Noise Reduction.

Spatial Audio in FaceTime: Creates a sound field that helps conversations flow as easily as they do face to face. Your friends’ voices are spread out to sound like they’re coming from the direction in which they’re positioned on the call.

Installing the beta requires using Xcode on your Mac.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The AirPods Pro beta firmware is only available for developers, and the configuration profile is only available via Apple’s Developer website. There is no way to downgrade once you’ve installed beta firmware on your AirPods, so proceed with caution. The prerequisites for running the AirPods Pro beta include a Mac running the Xcode 13 beta, an iPhone running the iOS 15 beta 15, and a set of fully charged AirPods Pro. You’ll first need to install a configuration profile on your iPhone, then pair your AirPods Pro with your iPhone, then use Xcode to enable your AirPods Pro to receive beta software updates.

