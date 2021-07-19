Apple’s iOS surges in U.S. to 50% mobile OS market share

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) today released analysis of the results from its research on mobile phone operating systems for the calendar quarter that ended June 30, 2021. This analysis features findings about consumer trends in mobile phone activations from April-June 2021 for Apple’s iOS and Alphabet, Inc.’s Android.

In the June 2021 quarter, CIRP analyzed U.S. mobile operating system market share, loyalty, and switching. Apple iOS gained share relative to earlier quarters, with improved loyalty.

Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder:

Apple iOS and Google Android are now roughly at parity in terms of share of buyers. For several years Android smartphones had a significant edge, with over 60% of customers opting for an Android phone in most quarters. In the past couple of years, though, iOS has closed the gap, and now splits the market with Android.

CIRP estimates for customers that acquired a new phone in the year ending this quarter, Google Android and Apple iOS each had 50% of the new activations.

U.S. Mobile Operating System shares (trailing twelve months)



In the most recent quarter, Apple’s iOS experienced greater levels of loyalty compared to Google’s Android. 93% of Apple customers remained with iOS, while 7% switched to Android (Table 1). Google had a higher switching rate, with 12% of its customers switching to iOS, and 88% remaining with Android.

MacDailyNews Take: The loyalty discrepancy foretells how iOS will pull ahead of Android in coming quarters as more Android settlers awaken and upgrade to iOS versus those who downgrade to iPhone knockoffs.