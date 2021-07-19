Apple’s all-new 14- and 16-inch mini-LED MacBook Pro models coming as soon as September

According to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release their redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros sometime between September and November.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the new MacBook Pros will go into production in the third quarter and can be expected to be announced by Apple “between September and November at the latest.” Apple last year announced an updated MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini powered by the M1 in November. Gurman notes that Apple had originally planned to release the new MacBook Pros earlier this year, but continued complications around mini-LED production delayed their launch.

MacDailyNews Take: Mmm, 16-inch Apple Silicon mini-LED MacBook Pro.

have been waiting impatiently for the 16-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro ever since the stunning performance and battery life of the 13-inch MacBook Pro were revealed. We also have a feeling that if you want either one of these, order as early Apple allows – they could be supply constrained for awhile.

It seems a busy autumn is on tap for Apple!