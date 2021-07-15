Apple’s ‘iPhone 13’ to offer Wi-Fi 6E protocol

DigiTimes reports Thursday that Apple will introduce the Wi-Fi 6E standard in the forthcoming “iPhone 13” family, which is roughly just two months away from introduction.

IEEE 802.11ax-2021 or 802.11ax is an IEEE standard for wireless local-area networks (WLANs) and the successor of 802.11ac. It is marketed as Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) and Wi-Fi 6E (6 GHz) by the Wi-Fi Alliance. It is also known as High Efficiency Wi-Fi, for the overall improvements to Wi-Fi 6 clients under dense environments. It is designed to operate in license-exempt bands between 1 and 7.125 GHz, including the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands already in common use as well as the much wider 6 GHz band (5.925–7.125 GHz in America).

Julian Ho and Willis Ke for DigiTimes:

GaAs IC foundries Win Semiconductors and Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC), and GaAs epi-wafer supplier Visual Photonics Epitaxy Company (VPEC) are all poised to log significant revenue gains in the second half of 2021, buoyed by demand for the upcoming iPhones and Wi-Fi 6E related applications, according to industry sources. Apple is set to incorporate Wi-Fi 6E technology into its new iPhones for this year… Many chipmakers including Qualcomm, Broadcom and MediaTeK are commercializing production of Wi-Fi 6E core chips, which have to be paired with RF front-end modules including power amplifiers (PA) rolled out by vendors including Qorvo and Skyworks, the sources noted. As new iPhones will continue to adopt 3D face ID sensors for general models and ToF LiDAR scanners for Pro series, the three GaAS players will also see their third-quarter revenues further bolstered by VCSEL chips demand for the sensing solutions, the sources said.

MacDailyNews Note: 802.11ax, or Wi-Fi 6E, promises up to 30% faster top speeds over 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5, 5GHz band), but its real selling points are improvements in client density and latency. With four times as much data deliverable simultaneously to multiple clients and latency cut by 75%, 802.11ax will offer a much improved user experience – plus it also retains full backwards compatibility with older standards.