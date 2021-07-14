Apple finally releases $99 MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 family

Apple has finally released their $99 MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 family, some 10 months after iPhone 12 began shipping.

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max — providing safe and reliable wireless charging.

And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

At your desk and need a charge? Just plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack for up to 15W of wireless charging. That’s right, when attached to an iPhone that’s charging via a Lightning cable, the ‌iPhone‌ can deliver power to charge the MagSafe Battery Pack.

Short on time? With a higher than 20W power adapter, you can charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone even faster. And you can track the status of your charge on the Lock Screen.

Recommended:

– 20W or higher USB-C Power Adapter and USB-C to Lightning Cable (sold separately)

MacDailyNews Take: We currently use the Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger ($45.99) which comes in black and also works via MagSafe on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max and charges via USB-C.