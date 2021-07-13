The LiDAR Scanner on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max measures how long it takes light to reflect back from objects, so it can create a depth map of any space you’re in. Because it’s ultrafast and accurate, AR apps can now transform a room into a realistic rainforest or show you exactly how a new sneaker will fit. A new leak says that Apple’s LiDAR Scanner may again be reserved only for iPhone 13 Pro models.

LiDAR will only be coming to the pro iPhone models. Earlier this year it seemed Apple wanted to release all iPhone 13/12S models with LiDAR but due to one reason or another, it won’t be happening this year. — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 11, 2021

Karisa Langlo for CNET:

Apple’s new smartphone, said to be called the “iPhone 13,” may only have a LiDAR Scanner for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to leaker Dylan on Twitter… We’ve also heard that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature four phones, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as reported earlier by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo is also forecasting business as usual for Apple’s supply chain. If that’s the case, we can expect to see the iPhone 13 unveiled at an event sometime in September.

MacDailyNews Take: CNET has analyzed the calendar and posits that Apple will hold their annual iPhone special event on September 8th, (meaning pre-orders on Friday, September 10th) with a September 17th release date.