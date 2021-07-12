Just 3 stocks, led by Apple, power 75% of Warren Buffett’s profit

Warren Buffett stock picks are famously tightly focused and, once again, The Oracle of Omaha’s highly concentrated play on just a few top S&P 500 stocks is paying off.

Matt Krantz for Investor’s Business Daily:

Just three top U.S.-listed stocks in Berkshire Hathaway‘s portfolio, information technology giant Apple (AAPL) plus financials Bank of America (BAC) and American Express (AXP), generated three-quarters of the holding company’s stock gains this year, says an Investor’s Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

All told, the value of Berkshire Hathaway’s last reported U.S.-listed holdings is up $37.5 billion this year. And of that gain, Apple accounts for 29.4%, Bank of America 25.7% and American Express 20.6%.

“We’ve always known that the dream business is the one that takes very little capital and grows a lot,” Buffett told investors on May 1 of this year. “I mean Apple has $37 billion in property, plant and equipment. Berkshire has $170 billion or something like that, and they’re going to make a lot more money than we do. They’re in a better business.”

Apple shares are finally coming alive in the past 30 days — hitting new all-time highs — and Buffett is a big winner. This single stock accounts for nearly 43% of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio of U.S.-listed stocks.