British Stammering Association blasts Apple for linking ‘woozy face’ emoji to stammering

Hundreds of members of the British Stammering Association (STAMMA) have contacted the organization to report that the “woozy face” emoji automatically appears on Apple iPhones and iPads when typing the word ‘stammering’ into the Messages app.
British Stammering Association:
One member, whose child has an iPhone, was particularly worried about the impact it could have on how they view their father.
STAMMA CEO Jane Powell said in a statement, “This is demeaning and damaging. Stammering is how some people talk. Treating it as a joke is stigmatising. It can leave people embarrassed about how they sound, bullied and ashamed which can affect their mental health, careers and relationships.”
It isn’t clear why this is taking place, as it doesn’t affect every iPhone or Apple device, but members have reported it on the iPhone 5s, 7, SE, 11, XR, 12 Pro Max and on iPads.
We have contacted Apple and urged them to investigate their algorithms and stop this highly offensive feature from occurring on any of their devices.
MacDailyNews Take: Notably, the “woozy face” emoji does not appear when typing the word “stuttering” into the Messages app. The same “woozy face” emoji does appear when typing the words “drunk,” “dizzy,” “dazed,” and, of course, “woozy.”
12 Comments
I wonder who decides which words connect with an emoji. Is it Apple? The Uniform Consortium? Does anyone know?
I mean the Unicode Consortium.
More likely Unicorn Consortium…
