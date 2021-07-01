YouTuber builds a custom handheld PC that runs macOS 11 Big Sur

Ike T. Sanglay Jr. has built a tiny custom handheld PC that runs the Intel version of macOS Big Sur. Ike used a LattePanda Alpha SBC (single board computer) with an Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB RAM, a 240GB SSD, and an Arduino Leonardo microcontroller.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Ike has successfully booted the custom handheld PC into macOS, but unfortunately, as noted by The Verge, the YouTuber didn’t show much detail about how the system runs on it. This might be because some things don’t seem to work properly (like the battery indicator), but at least Ike has proven that Big Sur runs on this machine.

Of course, there isn’t much practical use for a handheld PC running macOS with limited functionality, but the YouTuber acknowledges that he did it just for fun.