Apple withdraws from antitrust lawsuit vs. Fortress Investment Group

Apple has withdraw from an antitrust lawsuit versus hedge fund Fortress Investment Group, which is accused of using its wide-ranging patent holdings to lodge patent claims against Apple and other tech giants (i.e. patent troll).

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

The Cupertino tech giant recently filed a notice of dismissal with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, leaving co-plaintiff Intel to go it alone against the parent company of serial patent infringement suit filer Uniloc. The move comes about a year and a half after Apple and Intel filed a complaint against Fortress in 2019.

According to Florian Mueller at Foss Patents, the decision to withdraw could suggest that a settlement was reached at some point.

As Apple withdrew from the Fortress suit, ongoing court actions involving Uniloc began to fall off the docket. On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit executed a dispositive order for a case involving the two parties after they filed a joint motion to dismiss.

Fortress Investment has been accused of being behind a slew of patent infringement lawsuits levied at Apple, mostly through subsidiary firms such as Uniloc USA and Uniloc Luxembourg.