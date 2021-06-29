Why has Microsoft been carved out of new U.S. antitrust bills?

Why has convicted monopoly abuser Microsoft avoided scrutiny while openly supporting actions against Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google, and ducking rules being established in new U.S. antitrust bills?
Much to the exasperation of Apple Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc, Microsoft and its president, Brad Smith, has publicly supported antitrust actions against them to gain a competitive advantage, sources close to both companies told MarketWatch. This prompted Apple’s vocal criticism of Microsoft during the Epic Games Inc.’s antitrust trial against the iPhone maker.
Now, insiders at Google, Amazon.com Inc., and Facebook Inc. are increasingly claiming Microsoft has hypocritically presented itself as the White Knight of tech, unsullied by the anticompetitive behavior of Big Tech. All four companies under federal investigation — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook — declined to speak on the record. But representatives from all four emphatically made it clear to MarketWatch that Microsoft is overplaying the antitrust card to make up ground in key technology areas such as mobile and gaming where Microsoft has lagged behind its rivals.
Microsoft’s diversionary tactics were called into question last week during markup of a package of sweeping antitrust bills designed to rein in Big Tech. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., claimed on the House floor that an early draft of the bills that would have covered Microsoft was rewritten to have the company carved out. Original versions of the draft bills, he pointed out, defined “online platform” as including “operating systems” while the amended versions that were introduced and approved define “online platform” to only include “mobile operating systems.”
This would mean Windows is not a covered platform under the bills.
Rep. David Cicilline, chairman of the House subcommittee that oversees antitrust, emphatically denied any bill was changed to exclude Microsoft and that the company did not have access to early copies… Cicilline did not respond to email messages seeking additional comments on the changes, and on his political contributions of more than $5,000 from Microsoft President Brad Smith.
MacDailyNews Take: Follow the money.
The current wave of anti competitive practices can be blamed on the Bush administration going easy on Microsoft in 2001. Lots of companies gave up on real innovation at that point, causing the tech bubble to burst. This was so bad that at one point the DOJ was going to have Microsoft give all their software free to schools – Apple had to rush in and explain that that would strengthen Microsoft’s monopoly at Apple’s expense.
Once the anti-trust actions were dead, other companies went back to the drawing board and decided to build business models based on restricting customers instead of empowering them. We would have a very different world today if the Bush administration had put people ahead of corporations.
As for the dim bulbs blaming Biden for what happens every summer: What did Trump supporters think the Wall was going to do? It was supposed to cause a labor shortage by keeping all those workers in Mexico! Thus stopping Mexicans from depressing wages. Remember that? What is happening is exactly what you thought Trump would do for you.
Economics 101: if you restrict the labor supply without restricting demand, the price for labor goes up. Most of our agricultural production jobs in the United States, and many service industry jobs, had historically been filled by immigrants with visas (or not). Cutting down on the visas and shutting the border to even legal immigration caused an acute labor shortage. The effect has been masked for the last eighteen months because the pandemic drove down demand, but the demand has now come back with a vengeance. The price of labor has shot up, as has the price of nearly everything that requires labor for its production. Crops are rotting in the fields because there is nobody to pick them. What produce can make it to market demands a premium price.
As Tau Myx said, higher labor costs are exactly what the ex-President promised us.