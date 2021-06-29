Apple App Store is projected to generate $41.5 billion in first half of 2021, nearly double Google Play’s revenue

Apple’s App Store is projected to generate $41.5 billion in consumer spending globally from in-app purchases, subscriptions, and premium apps and games in the first half of 2021, according to a Sensor Tower estimate. This is about 1.8 times the revenue generated by Google Play, which saw an estimated $23.4 billion in the same period.

Stephanie Chan for Sensor Tower:

Google Play’s revenue in H1 2021 has grown 30 percent from $18 billion in 1H20, more than 4 percentage points higher than the 26.8 percent growth experienced last year when compared to the same period in 2019. The outsized Y/Y revenue growth on Google’s marketplace is being driven by markets such as the Philippines, where COVID-19 has resulted in continuing business closures and quarantines…

Apple’s App Store saw a Y/Y decline in installs in the first half of 2021, dropping 10.9 percent to 16.3 billion from 18.3 billion in 1H20. This indicates that there’s potentially more competition for consumer attention in markets with high concentrations of iOS users, such as the United States, which have begun to reopen businesses and in-person spaces.

First-time installs on Google Play climbed 6 percent Y/Y to 56.2 billion in 1H21 from 53 billion in the year-ago period, perhaps tied to the prevalence of Android devices in markets that are still heavily affected by the pandemic, such as India. In the first half of this year, app adoption on Google’s marketplace was nearly 3.5 times higher than that seen on Apple’s store.