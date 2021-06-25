Google Fi VPN now available for iPhone users

Online ad-tracking firm masquerading as a “free” search engine Google has announced it’s rolling out Google Fi’s built-in virtual private network (VPN) service to the three iPhone users who lack the ability to recognize planet-sized oxymorons. For the rest of us, this goes over like a crash-landing lead balloon laden with freezer-burned jumbo shrimp.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

The rollout is a little later than expected, having previously been touted for release in the spring, and Google has said in a tweet that not all ‌iPhone‌ on Google Fi users will have immediate access to the VPN feature.

However, the company says it should be widely available “over the coming weeks.”

MacDailyNews Take: Google VPN? Sounds pretty ugly. So, it’s with joyful sadness that we utter, “Nope.”

