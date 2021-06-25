Online ad-tracking firm masquerading as a “free” search engine Google has announced it’s rolling out Google Fi’s built-in virtual private network (VPN) service to the three iPhone users who lack the ability to recognize planet-sized oxymorons. For the rest of us, this goes over like a crash-landing lead balloon laden with freezer-burned jumbo shrimp.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

The rollout is a little later than expected, having previously been touted for release in the spring, and Google has said in a tweet that not all ‌iPhone‌ on Google Fi users will have immediate access to the VPN feature.

However, the company says it should be widely available “over the coming weeks.”