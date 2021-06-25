Apple Watch ECG app gets regulatory approval in China

The Apple Watch ECG (electrocardiogram) functionality has received regulatory approval in China, finally giving Apple the ability to launch the feature for Apple Watch users in the country.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

According to a new document posted today by China’s National Medical Products Administration, Apple has received approval for an ECG.

The filing doesn’t offer any details about when the feature may launch to Chinese Apple Watch users; however, posts on Chinese social network Weibo, spotted by ITHome, suggest that the feature is already live on the latest watchOS 8 betas.

With the Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6, users can take an ECG by placing their finger on the Digital Crown while they wear their watch.