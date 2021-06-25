10 million rupee worth of iPhones caught at Indian airport in smuggling attempt

Indian officials arrested two passengers to whom the checked-in luggage containing 10 million rupee worth of iPhones belonged and another person involved in the smuggling attempt.

The Indian Express:

As many as 80 iPhones, worth over Rs 1 crore, were seized by Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The two passengers had arrived from Sharjah on Wednesday by Air Arabia flight G9 458.

The accused persons are involved in the organized smuggling of dutiable goods in commercial quantity, said a statement. “The smuggled goods valued at Rs 1,00,65,000 were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further, Rs 4,00,000 in cash was also seized from one of the above persons under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under progress.”