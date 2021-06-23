Apple named among Zacks’ top stock picks

Zacks Equity Research have named five Dow stocks, one of which is Apple, that have strong growth potential for 2021 and solid long-term (3-5 years) growth. These stocks have seen robust earnings estimate revisions within the last 60 days.

Apple Park, Cupertino, California
Moreover, these companies are regular dividend payers providing an important income stream during a market downturn. Each of Zacks’ picks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Apple has an expected earnings growth rate of 57.6% for the current year (ending September 2021). The company has a long-term growth rate of 12.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 1.4% over the last 30 days. The stock has a current dividend yield of 0.7%.

Caterpillar has an expected earnings growth rate of 46.3% for the current year. The company has a long-term growth rate of 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 0.6% over the last 30 days. It has a current dividend yield of 2%.

The Home Depot has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.5% for the current year (ending January 2022). The company has a long-term growth rate of 11.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 10% over the last 60 days. It has a current dividend yield of 2.2%.

Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has a long-term growth rate of 27.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 11.7% over the last 30 days. The stock has a current dividend yield of 4.5%.

UnitedHealth Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.3% for the current year. The company has a long-term growth rate of 13.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 30 days. It has a current dividend yield of 1.5%.

Source: Zacks Equity Research

MacDailyNews Take: As Jim Cramer says about Apple, “Own it, don’t trade it.” Take those dividends and reinvest them in more AAPL shares.

