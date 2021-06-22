Apple TV+’s acclaimed comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’ receives Peabody Award

Apple’s global comedy sensation “Ted Lasso” today received one of the industry’s highest honors, earning an esteemed Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling.

The award was presented virtually by Will Ferrell and was accepted by “Ted Lasso” executive producer and star Jason Sudeikis. Since its launch, the multiple award-winning series has delighted audiences all over the world with its positivity, optimism and humor. The Peabody organization celebrates the finest in broadcasting and digital media, including television, radio/podcasts, and the web, in entertainment, news, documentary, children’s and public service programming.

Today’s Peabody Award follows last year’s win for the Apple Original comedy series “Dickinson,” highlighting Apple’s continued commitment to telling meaningful and powerful stories that connect with viewers globally.

In addition to today’s award, “Ted Lasso” was honored with an Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Jason Sudeikis at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The series was also nominated for a MTV Movie & TV Award, and received the AFI Television Program of the Year honor. The comedy won three Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the widely beloved series was nominated. Jason Sudeikis also won Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Golden Globe Awards. The Writers Guild of America crowned “Ted Lasso” with wins for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

“Ted Lasso” stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed star alongside Sudeikis in the ensemble cast. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

The first season of “Ted Lasso” is available to watch now on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app. The second season of “Ted Lasso” will premiere on Friday, July 23, 2021 with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. The series has also been renewed for a third season.

MacDailyNews Take: Well deserved! Congrats to the cast and crew of Ted Lasso on winning a Peabody Award!