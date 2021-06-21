Apple TV+ breakthrough hit comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ debuts season two trailer (with video)

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of the beloved award-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso.” After striking a chord with audiences all around the world through its cast of characters and powerful message of optimism, “Ted Lasso” will return for season two on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Since its debut in August 2020, “Ted Lasso” has been honored with global recognitions including a recently announced Peabody Award, Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and a Golden Globe Award in the Best Comedy Actor category. The series also triumphed at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, sweeping every category for which it was nominated and securing wins for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham. In addition, the series has picked up two Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series, nominations from the Producers Guild of America for Comedy Series, as well as honors from many other guild and critics groups. “Ted Lasso” was also the only comedy series honored as an AFI Program of the Year and has regularly appeared on television critics’ “Best of 2020” lists.

Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team – despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination … and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joins the cast this season as Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

