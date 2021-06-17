Apple releases Safari Technology Preview 126 bringing macOS Monterey features to Big Sur

Apple today released Safari Technology Preview 126, the experimental browser designed to test features that are candidates to be introduced into future release versions of Safari.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The current ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ release is built on the new Safari 15 update included in macOS Monterey, and as such, it includes several Safari 15 features. There’s a new streamlined tab bar with support for Tab Groups to organize tabs, along with improved support for Safari Web Extensions.

Live Text allows users to select and interact with text in images on the web, but the ‌macOS Monterey‌ beta and an M1 Mac is required. There’s also Quick Notes support for adding links and Safari highlights to remember important information and ideas.