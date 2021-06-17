Apple cuts of AppleCare+ prices for M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Apple on Thursday cut AppleCare+ prices for MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models equipped with the M1 chip. Coverage offered by the plans, as well as accidental damage fees, appear to remain unchanged.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In the United States, AppleCare+ for the MacBook Air now costs $199, down from $249. The new price applies to both M1 and Intel-based MacBook Air models, although Apple no longer sells the Intel-based model directly. For the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has split AppleCare+ into two separate plans for the M1 and Intel-based models, with pricing for the M1 model lowered to $249, down from $269. Notably, the price of AppleCare+ for the Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro remains $269, so customers opting for the Apple silicon model now receive a slight discount.

MacDailyNews Take: The Intel-handicapped MacBook Pro AppleCare+ price likely stays in place to cover fan replacements.

Mac AppleCare+ covers up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other damage. AppleCare+ also provides 24/7 priority access to Apple’s technical support representatives by online chat or phone.