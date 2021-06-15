Apple releases iOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS 11.5 public beta 3

Running alongside the iOS 15 beta and more, Apple has released the latest public betas of iOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS 11.5 today.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

The third beta for the iOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, macOS 11.5, and tvOS 14.7 releases should be available now for those enrolled in the developer beta program via OTA as well as showing up on Apple’s Developer website for download. The public builds for beta 3 for all of the above software (minus tvOS 14.7 for the time being) are also now available as of Tuesday, June 15. Look for the updates to show up in your device’s settings. Meanwhile, the public beta will open for iOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey in July.

MacDailyNews Note: New public betas for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 are coming soon. As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you can take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions. As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you’ll be able to enroll your devices to access the public betas and try out the latest features. You can provide feedback directly to Apple using the Feedback Assistant app. More info here.