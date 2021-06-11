Apple surveys developers whether they would attend in-person WWDC next year

As part of its annual survey given to developers at the end of WWDC, Apple is asking whether, following two years of the conference being held in a digital format due to the response to COVID-19, developers would be open to attending an in-person conference.

As in 2020, Apple this year hosted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an all-online, virtual format.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

Apple is possibly planning to return to an in-person conference next year while still retaining some aspects of a digital format. One of the questions as part of this year’s end of WWDC survey reads, “How likely would you be to attend an in-person conference after experiencing an all-online event?” While not totally indicative, it is worth noting that Apple is beginning to receive and collect feedback regarding the community’s outlook towards possibly returning to the in-person conference. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has previously noted that Apple is contemplating the idea, and does plan to hold its first in-person event since the global health crisis began in the coming months.

MacDailyNews Take: Do both. In-person for those who can attend and virtual for those who cannot make it to WWDC in person. That would offer developers the best of both worlds.

