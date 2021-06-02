Worth upgrading? 2017 vs. 2021 Apple TV 4K

Apple in April unveiled a new version of the 4K Apple TV with a few internal changes. Are those differences worth the upgrade cost?
Compared to the original Apple TV 4K, there are no design changes to the second-generation Apple TV 4K with one peripheral exception — the Siri Remote. The Siri Remote has been overhauled with a new clickpad and updated buttons that make it more intuitive to use.
Without a doubt, the Siri Remote is a major upgrade that’s worth it, but you don’t need a whole new Apple TV just for the remote — Apple is selling it on a standalone basis for $60. That’s pricey, but if you’re fed up with the current remote and want something better, it’s worth considering.
As for the rest of the Apple TV, upgrades include support for high frame rate 4K HDR and Dolby Vision content, which is useful for sports and other fast-paced action. The Apple TV does have HDMI 2.1, but it doesn’t have 120Hz frame rate support, so it’s not a reason to upgrade. What is new, however, is eARC support, a feature that lets all TV audio be routed through HomePods. With eARC, audio from game consoles, cable boxes, and other peripherals can be routed through the HomePod when you have a compatible TV.
MacDailyNews Take: The new 2021 Apple TV 4K with the A12 Bionic chip vs. the 2017’s A10X Fusion chop is noticeably snappier in operation. It’s faster. It’s better. It’s worth the upgrade.
Well I got the new remote for my existing Apple 4K TV’s. The remote makes it way easier to operate…..It’s pricy at $60 but works really well…even figured out my Pre Amps Volume control on its own! It really changes my opinion of Apple’s TV box. I’m trying to use Fubo to see if I can cancel my DirecTV account I’ve had for 20+ years…The new remote sure helps get closer to cutting DirecTVs cable….
We replaced our cable service with Fubo on our Apple TVs just about a year ago. We love it! The Apple TVs mirror each other and other than a few NCAA basketball games, we have not missed anything that we had in the past. In fact, we have more. The new Apple TV remote is so much better than the old one!
Hey Pat,
How did you learn to get by without Channel numbers??? I guess I’m just lazy but having actual channel numbers sure makes it easier to find your favorite channels…without having to go through Fubo’s available choices…
My tip for the new ATV Siri remote: go to settings and turn off touch control. It’s so much easier to use it without touch.