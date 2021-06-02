Worth upgrading? 2017 vs. 2021 Apple TV 4K

Apple in April unveiled a new version of the 4K Apple TV with a few internal changes. Are those differences worth the upgrade cost?

Juli Clover for 9to5Mac:

Compared to the original ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, there are no design changes to the second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K with one peripheral exception — the Siri Remote. The ‌Siri‌ Remote has been overhauled with a new clickpad and updated buttons that make it more intuitive to use.

Without a doubt, the ‌Siri‌ Remote is a major upgrade that’s worth it, but you don’t need a whole new ‌Apple TV‌ just for the remote — Apple is selling it on a standalone basis for $60. That’s pricey, but if you’re fed up with the current remote and want something better, it’s worth considering.

As for the rest of the ‌Apple TV‌, upgrades include support for high frame rate 4K HDR and Dolby Vision content, which is useful for sports and other fast-paced action. The ‌Apple TV‌ does have HDMI 2.1, but it doesn’t have 120Hz frame rate support, so it’s not a reason to upgrade. What is new, however, is eARC support, a feature that lets all TV audio be routed through HomePods. With eARC, audio from game consoles, cable boxes, and other peripherals can be routed through the HomePod when you have a compatible TV.