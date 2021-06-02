Apple loses multiple top managers from self-driving vehicle project

In a sign of attrition within “Project Titan,” Apple’s self-driving vehicle effort, Apple has lost multiple top managers of its team in recent months.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The iPhone maker has hundreds of engineers working on underlying self-driving car technology as well as groups of employees working on an actual vehicle, Bloomberg News has reported. Running the division is Doug Field, a former top vehicle engineer for Tesla Inc., along with a management team of fewer than a dozen executives. At least three members of that Apple car management team have departed this year.

Despite the recent departures, Apple has added notable names to the car team over the past few years, including former top Tesla executives in charge of drive systems and manufacturing engineering, car interiors and exteriors and self-driving software. The team also includes other car industry veterans and executives who have developed key Apple products.

John Giannandrea, Apple’s senior vice president of machine learning and artificial intelligence, has overseen the car project since late last year…