Apple job listing suggests it is preparing new ‘HomeOS’ operating system

Apple is working on a new operating system known as “HomeOS,” a job listing seems to have revealed ahead of the company’s WWDC next week.

Andrew Griffin for Yahoo Finance:

The page invited applications from engineers to take on a role as a “Senior iOS Engineer” working on Apple Music. It makes reference to a host of well-known Apple platforms – and twice discusses HomeOS, which has not been publicly revealed by the company.

“You’ll get to work with system engineers across Apple, learning the inner-workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS and homeOS, and optimizing your code for performance in ways only Apple can. Come join our team and make a real difference for music lovers worldwide,” the page read. “The ‌Apple Music‌ Frameworks team owns the technology stack that enables the system-integrated ‌Apple Music‌ experience on all of our mobile platforms: iOS, watchOS, and homeOS.”

The page has since been edited to swap the references to HomeOS so that they instead read “HomePod”, the name of its range of smart speakers.

Apple does already make products for the home, which run their own software, in the form of the HomePod. While it is technically an altered version of the tvOS platform that runs on the Apple TV, Apple refers to it as “HomePod software”, rather than having its own specific branding.

Recent product introductions have suggested that Apple could be working quietly on unannounced new home features that are hidden in existing products. The HomePod Mini has a secret sensor inside of it, for instance, and the new Apple TV has a “Thread” radio intended to allow it to communicate with other smart devices in the home.