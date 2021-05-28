Key U.S. inflation gauge rises 3.1% year over year, higher than expected

The core personal consumption expenditures price index increased 3.1% in April year-over-year. U.S. Federal Reserve officials consider the core PCE to be the best gauge of inflation.

Jeff Cox reports for CNBC:

The core personal consumption expenditures index was forecast to increase 2.9% after rising 1.9% in March.

The index captures price movements across a variety of goods and services and is generally considered a wider-ranging measure for inflation as it captures changes in consumer behavior and has a broader scope than the Labor Department’s consumer price index. The CPI accelerated 4.2% in April. Over the past month, core PCE rose 0.7 %, also quicker than the expected 0.6%.

That increase in inflation came with a sharp deceleration in personal income, which declined 13.1%. But that actually was less than the 14% estimate. Personal income had surged 20.9% in March following the latest round of government stimulus checks.

Even with the $3.2 trillion decline in personal income, the savings rate remained elevated at 14.9%. Consumer spending rose 0.5%, in line with estimates.

Disposable personal income, after taxes and other withholdings, tumbled 14.6%.