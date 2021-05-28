Apple reportedly developing device that combines HomePod + Apple TV

Apple is reportedly testing prototypes that combines the HomePod and Apple TV into a single product (HomePod TV?). The company is also said to be adding a FaceTime camera into the device for video calls.

Mark Gurman and Debby Wu for Bloomberg News:

Apple has also begun early development of a HomePod speaker with a built-in screen as well as a device that combines the features of a HomePod, FaceTime camera and Apple TV, Bloomberg News has reported. Competition for speakers with screens is already widespread. Apple released a HomePod mini speaker last year and outlined a minor update to the Apple TV set-top box last month.

MacDailyNews Take: A combined HomePod + Apple TV, HomePod TV, would be very compelling. In nearly every place where we have an Apple TV, a HomePod is within a few feet or could be.

We imagine an Apple TV + HomePod + display with FaceTime camera would be like a privacy-focused Echo Show on steroids.