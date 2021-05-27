PlayStation franchise games could come to Apple iPhones and iPads by early next year

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) president and CEO Jim Ryan, speaking during a Q&A session as part of Sony’s investor relations day on Thursday, said the company intends to bring some of its iconic PlayStation IP to mobile during its current business year ending in March 2022.

Tom Ivan for VideoGamesChronicle:

“We are beginning our journey to take PlayStation first-party IP off console,” Ryan said… “In FY21 we will begin to publish some of our iconic PlayStation IP on mobile and we anticipate that in 2021, that will not provide a significant profit flow, but we do anticipate that as we learn from that experience, and as we increase the number of titles that we publish on mobile, the contribution from both PC and mobile will start to become steadily more important as time passes.”

A job advert spotted in April revealed that PlayStation was opening a new business unit to adapt its “most popular franchises” for mobile.

[Ryan continued], “PlayStation has a huge catalogue of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned.”