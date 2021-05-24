Apple’s all-online WWDC kicks off June 7th with keynote address

Today, Apple unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), including keynote address and Platforms State of the Union timing, and shared more information on how developers will be able to learn about the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

Free for all developers, WWDC21 will bring together the global Apple developer community and provide them with new insights into the technologies, tools, and frameworks they rely on. The conference will offer developers the opportunity to engage with one another, and directly with Apple engineers for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

Apple Keynote

June 7th, 10 a.m. PDT

WWDC21 kicks off with the unveiling of exciting new updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year. Streamed directly from Apple Park, the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Platforms State of the Union

June 7th, 2 p.m. PDT

Take a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms that will help Apple developers create even better apps. Platforms State of the Union will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Apple Design Awards

June 10th, 2 p.m. PDT

Every year, the Apple Design Awards celebrate the creative artistry, craftsmanship, and technical achievement of Apple developers. The Apple Design Awards will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Access to Experts

Featuring over 200 in-depth sessions, one-on-one labs, and more, WWDC21 will provide unprecedented access to Apple engineers and designers so developers can learn about the latest tools and technologies to help them create the next generation of apps. Apple Developer Program members can request one-on-one lab consultations with more than 1,000 Apple experts to ask questions about the latest APIs and best practices, and apply for user interface and design reviews. Apple engineers will also be available in Apple Developer Forums throughout the week to answer questions and engage in technical discussions. Beginning June 8, session videos will be posted each day and will be available in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website.

Special Events

In addition to sessions and lab consultations with Apple engineers and designers, WWDC21 will feature special activities and events designed to celebrate developers and bring the community together. Try a coding or design challenge, learn from guest speakers, and more.

Pavilions

New for WWDC21, Pavilions provide an easy way for developers to explore relevant sessions, labs, and special activities for a given topic. Conference attendees can customize their WWDC experience and check out content organized around specific areas like SwiftUI, Developer Tools, Accessibility & Inclusion, and more — exclusively within the Apple Developer app.

On June 1st, Apple will celebrate student developers from all over the world with the announcement of winners in the Swift Student Challenge, an opportunity for students of all ages to showcase their love of coding by creating their own Swift playground.

Developers are encouraged to download the Apple Developer app where additional WWDC21 information will be shared ahead of June 7th.