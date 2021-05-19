Apple seeds first betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, macOS Bi Sur 11.5, watchOS 7.6, tvOS 14.7

Prior to the public releases of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, tvOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, and macOS Big Sur 11.4, Apple has seeded a new series of developer betas including iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.5.
iOS and iPadOS 14.7 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air… macOS Big Sur 11.5 can be downloaded using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences…
tvOS 14.7 can be downloaded onto the Apple TV via a profile that’s installed using Xcode, and watchOS 7.6 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.
MacDailyNews Take: Have fun, beta testers!
