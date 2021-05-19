Apple pulled in at least $100 million in App Store revenue from Fortnite

Apple generated at least $100 million in revenue (likely much more) from Fortnite’s 30-month run on their App Store, according to testimony during the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple trial.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The revenue figure was disclosed when Michael Schmid, an Apple employee in charge of App Store business development for games, was questioned on the witness stand Wednesday in federal court in Oakland, California. Schmid wouldn’t specify an exact dollar amount and declined to say if the revenue was more than $200 million, saying it would be “inappropriate” to share that information. The actual revenue may be far higher. Users spent almost $1.2 billion through Apple’s App Store on Fortnite, generating revenue of about $354 million for Apple, app market data firm Sensor Tower said last year.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s App Store is very successful. Shocker.

This trial is a treasure trove of revelations.

If Apple pulled in $100 million from Fortnite on iOS, then Epic Games made $333.33 million, thanks to the platform and ecosystem invented, developed, maintained, and run by Apple. If Apple pulled in $354 million, then Epic Games made $1.180 billion. Again, thanks to what Apple created and operates.

So, Epic Games shows its gratitude by taking Apple to court in an attempt to enjoy all of the benefits Apple’s App Store offers for free.