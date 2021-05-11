Apple to migrate legacy iCloud Documents and Data to iCloud Drive

In May 2022, iCloud Documents and Data, Apple’s legacy document syncing service, will be discontinued and completely replaced by iCloud Drive. If you use iCloud Documents and Data, your account will be migrated to iCloud Drive after this date.

Originally launched in 2014, iCloud Drive allows users to easily store, access, and share files with friends and family. Documents that you store in iCloud Drive stay up to date across all of your devices, and you can access them from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or PC, and on iCloud.com.

If you use the iCloud Documents and Data service, you need to turn on iCloud Drive using the steps below to see your files. Upgrading to iCloud Drive doesn’t change the amount of storage space your saved files use in iCloud.

How to set up iCloud Drive

Follow the steps below to turn on iCloud Drive. You can then access your files on devices with iOS 8 or later, Macs with OS X Yosemite or later, PCs with iCloud for Windows 7 and later, and on iCloud.com. If you use an iPhone 4, you can access iCloud Drive on iCloud.com via Safari.

On macOS

1. Go to Apple menu  > System Preferences, then click Apple ID. If you’re using macOS Mojave or earlier, you don’t need to click Apple ID.

2. Select iCloud.

3. Sign in with your Apple ID, if you need to.

4. Select iCloud Drive.

You can find your files in Finder under iCloud.

On iOS or iPadOS

1. Go to Settings > [your name].

2. Tap iCloud.

3. Turn on iCloud Drive.

You can find your files in the Files app.

On iCloud.com

1. Sign in to iCloud.com.

2. Select Pages, Numbers, Keynote, or iCloud Drive.

3. Click Upgrade to iCloud Drive.

You can find your files on iCloud.com in iCloud Drive.

MacDailyNews Note: Learn more about iClLoud Drive here.