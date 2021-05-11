Apple stock bounces sharply off 200-day moving average

Apple stock fell 1.1% in midday trading Tuesday, but bounced sharply off a key chart level, which they have stayed above since the response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused lows over a year ago.
The technology behemoth’s stock was down as much as 3.2% at its intraday low of $122.77, which was hit moments after the opening bell. The intraday low was right around the 200-day moving average (200-DMA), which currently extends to $122.81, according to FactSet. Many chart watchers believe the 200-DMA represents a dividing line between longer-term uptrends and downtrends.
The stock has now shed 12.3% since it closed at a record $143.16 on Jan. 26, while the Nasdaq Composite has slipped 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has run up 10.7% over the same time.
MacDailyNews Take: Bobbling, wobbling, bouncing… Entropy is the order of the day!
5 Comments
Tim Cook incinerates cash with stock buy backs. These buy backs do NOTHING to protect shareholders. These buy backs return zero dollars to shareholders.
I thought stock buy backs were designed to prop up the stock price, but decreasing supply of available stock. Shouldn’t that support current stockholders?
If you hold A LOT of stock, you will see an appreciable gain. Ask W Buffet if he likes stock buy-backs.
On the other hand, BBs serve to hike EPS and there have been a number of times since AAPL has employed BBs that the earnings report was “warmer” because of the mathematical benefit they bring. They were once illegal because of what they do to price, in-spite of actual earnings.
BBs are very much a keep-a-good-image for Wall St tool.
Well, the nice thing is if you’re a shareholder, dividends pay out this Thursday so at least we get to pay less than a few weeks ago.
Silver linings…
To clarify, I meant we pay less for shares if you were to reinvest with your dividends.